Pyar Ke Do Naam TRAILER Out: Contemporary Love Story Presents Modern Perspective On Love

Bollywood has once again ventured into the domain of love stories with the upcoming film "Pyar Ke Do Naam." Directed by Danish Javed and presented by Reliance Entertainment, this movie aims to present a contemporary take on love, resonating with today’s youth. The teaser, having made its way to social media, has sparked curiosity among viewers.



The narrative of "Pyar Ke Do Naam" is inspired by various romantic works of Danish Javed himself, such as Ishq Subhanallah Sufiyana, Pyar Mera, and Sanyasi Mera Naam. It encapsulates modern-day love stories, infusing them with deep emotions and fresh perspectives on love.

The plot unfolds at a peace seminar at Aligarh Muslim University, where characters Aryan Khanna and Kaira Singh, portrayed by Bhavya Sachdeva and Ankita Sahu respectively, share their research findings on Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi. A unique blend of romance and intellectual discourse sets the stage for their love story. The film teases audiences with lines that blend wit and affection, suggesting a love story that intertwines with the ideologies of great leaders.

