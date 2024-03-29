R Madhavan: The Actor with the Midas Touch - From Box Office Gold To OTT Success

A look at multi-hyphenate actor R Madhavan's filmography, and you'd know how the actor has never delivered a flop, making him a star with an enviable success history. Madhavan, fondly called Maddy, wowed audience right from his popular film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'. He continued to charm his audience by delivering hits such as '3 Idiots', 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', 'Guru', 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', 'Dhokha: Round D Corner', and with the success of his recent film 'Shaitaan', the actor proved that every time he touches any project, it turns into a box office gold.

Maddy's OTT journey is nothing short of spectacular as well. His successful OTT stint with projects such as 'Breathe', 'Decoupled' and critically acclaimed 'The Railway Men' made his filmography so impeccable that he has become filmmakers' first choice to cast in any sort of genres.

While audience has always showered Maddy with love, critics have also spoken about how Maddy is the most dependable actor. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, while speaking about Maddy's illustrious career, dished the reason behind why the actor is the man with the Midas touch. "It's actually amazing to see how Madhavan has been really taking his career forward. In his career, he has never ever stuck to one image, and that's the best part. Be it 'Saala Khadoos', 'Rang De Basanti', '3 Idiots' or his recent release 'Shaitaan', Maddy is someone who has not been fixated with a genre or with the industry or with the medium. And that's the reason why he has been successful all this while. He has been very integral to the industry. He's a complete actor, director and producer, and someone who is creatively involved. It is actors like him, who are also stars, who go on to have a really long career. So, while we are talking about him right now, I am very sure that we will be talking about him even after 30 years from now," he said.

