Radhika Madan Gets Candid About Her Dream To Work With SRK: I’m An Ardent Fan & I Can’t Wait For It To Happen

Every actor, whether aspiring or established in the entertainment industry, harbours a dream of sharing the screen with the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, actress Radhika Madan candidly revealed her admiration and dream of working alongside the iconic actor.

The actress was questioned about working with Shah Rukh Khan at the Dish TV Smart+ services launch. Shah Rukh Khan was the face of the brand in the yesteryears. On which she expressed, "Oh my God, it would be a dream come true to work alongside Shah Rukh Sir. It will be such a joy just to be in the same frame as him. I am an ardent fan and I can't wait for that day to happen."

