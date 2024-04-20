Entertainment LIVE Updates: Rajkummar Rao Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours; Salman Khan Jets Off To Dubai

Entertainment LIVE Updates: As the week ends, we are about to present to you the latest gossip inside Bollywood to make your Saturday even more entertaining. From who attended what party last night to who addresses what spicy rumour about themselves, you will get all the latest entertainment story under one roof! Advertisement While Salman Khan jetted off to Dubai post firing incident to start the shooting in June for his upcoming movie Sikandar, Rajkummar Rao finally addressed the rumours of him getting plastic surgery, and the facts might surprise fans. Advertisement ENT LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Is On The Cards? An interesting development took place regarding the Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Telugu producer, KK Radhamohan, revealed that Vijayendra Prasad, who penned down the emotional story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has completed the scripting of part 2. He said, “Once Salman listens to the script and gives his nod, the filming will begin." ENT LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Jetted Off To Dubai Post Firing Incident Salman Khan finally stepped out of his home in his bulletproof SUV that he bought in 2023 for his safety to reach to the airport post firing incident. The actor jetted off to Dubai to attend a brand opening that he was committed to before the incident. The actor will also start shooting June for his upcoming release. Talking about Salman, a source close to the family added, “It is good that Salman had no shoot planned for another month, so there is time to plan everything in detail and put the new developments in consideration as well. And no shoot was cancelled or postponed because of the incident.” ENT LIVE Updates: Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On Plastic Surgery Rumours Rajkummar Rao has been the centre of attention ever since people started speculating of him getting a more chiseled jawline than he used to have. So, did he get a plastic surgery? Well, the man answer it himself. In a recent conversation, Rajkummar opened up and cleared all the rumours and addressed that this is not at all plastic surgery, but fillers. He said, "My chin was slightly low. I used a little bit of filler and I actually felt the difference."