Ramayan Update: Inception Fame Hans Zimmer To Debut In Bollywood, Joins AR Rahman In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Ramayan To Bring Hans Zimmer & AR Rahman: The shooting of the most awaited movie of Bollywood, 'Ramayan', has finally started shooting. There are claims confirming that two legendary award winners, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are coming on board for the movie. The film was officially announced the makers on April 17, 2024. bringing together famed B-town actors together like Ranbir Kapoor, Sia Pallavi, and Sunny Deol, 'Ramayan' seems to be a legendary movie in making. If reports of 'Inception' music composer Han Zimmer's coming on board for 'Ramayan' is true then this will be the 4 Grammy winners debut in the Bollywood.

HANS ZIMMER & AR RAHMAN COMES ON BOARD FOR RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER 'RAMAYAN'

The reports confirm that Hollywood's famed music composer Hanz Zimmer who is popularly known for his work in 'Interstellar', 'Dune', and 'Inception' has shaked hands with Bollywood's famed composer AR Rahman. The source reveals to Pinkvilla, "Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian Film Industry with Ramayana." Reportedly, Hans is fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram. He has therefore said yes to composing the "score of" 'Ramayan'.

