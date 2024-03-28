Ramayana Cast: Addinath Kothare Joins Ranbir Kapoor's Film; To Play Bharat - Report

Ramayan Cast Update: Nitesh Tiwari's version of Ramayana has quickly become one of Indian cinema's most eagerly awaited projects, despite the absence of any official confirmation to date. Reports suggest a stellar cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol in the crucial roles of Lord Rama, Sita, Ravana, and Lord Hanuman respectively for the trilogy.

While Filmibeat exclusively reported the inclusion of Sakshi Tanwar as Mandodari in the Ramayana cast, the latest reports have revealed the name of actor who's likely to essay Bharat in the much-hyped mythological epic. Well, we're talking about Addinath Kothare.

WHO IS ADDINATH KOTHARE? ALL ABOUT THE ACTOR

For those who are unaware, Addinath Kothare is an actor who has showcased his acting prowess across the Hindi and Marathi industries in various hit web shows and films. The actor was a part of Ranveer Singh starrer film 83, and was recently seen in highly successful series' such as City Of Dreams 2, Criminal Justice 3 and Bajao.

From collaborating with Priyanka Chopra in Paani to starring in Panchak produced by Madhuri Dixit, his journey has been a promising one. The actor is now reportedly all set to join the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological film Ramayana.

ADDINATH KOTHARE TO PLAY BHARAT IN RAMAYANA?

According to an ETimes report, Addinath will be essaying Bharat in the film Ramayana. Ever since the news of Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari making the Ramayana trilogy came out, fans of the historical and mythological universe have been waiting for the film to hit the floors, and the news of Addinath Kothare joining the cast has made everyone even more excited.

Addinath will be portraying a very pivotal character of Bharat who was Ram's brother and as everyone knows since Ramayana is such a beautiful masterpiece, Addinath Kothare will get to portray a role which the audience will love.