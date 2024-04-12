Ramayana Cast Update: Yash CONFIRMED To Play Ravan In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer: Fans Say 'Blockbuster Loading'

Yash To Play Ravan In Ramayana: Actor Yash's role in Nitish Tivari directed movie Ramayana has been revealed. He is playing the role of Ravan. After revelation of Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi playing the role of Lord Sita, Yash's character revealtion is yet another big thing. Knowing that Kannada film actor will be featured in one of the lead roles of the upcoming movie, fans are longing to see his performance. Donning the golden jewelry and bangles, Yash's character will be flaunting his six pack abs in the character of Ravan.

Advertisement

After revelation of Yash's role as Ravan in Ramayana, an excited fan tweeted, "Biggest blockbuster loading." Another cheered the actor, "Yash Boss all the best." One wrote, "Yash the Ravana."

Advertisement