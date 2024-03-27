Ramayana EXCLUSIVE: Sakshi Tanwar Joins Cast As Ravan’s Wife Mandodari; To Share Screen Space With Yash

Ramayana Cast Exclusive: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is generating significant buzz in the Indian film industry, even without an official confirmation. Rumors suggest a high-profile ensemble featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, who are speculated to embody the iconic characters of Lord Rama, Sita, Ravana, and Lord Hanuman across the trilogy.

Advertisement

RAMAYANA FULL CAST: SAKSHI TANWAR CONFIRMED TO PLAY MANDODARI

Adding to the excitement, Filmibeat has got a piece of exclusive information that the makers have roped in Sakshi Tanwar to play Ravan's wife Mandodari in Ramayana. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

Revealing the same, a source told us, "Nitesh Tiwari already has a perfect cast in place for Ramayana, and Sakshi Tanwar is finalized as Ravan's wife Mandodari. She has been attending script reading sessions with the team and is looking forward to sharing the screen space with KGF star Yash."

The source added, "Not just her, even Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh were a part of reading sessions."

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh are rumoured to be essaying the pivotal roles of Kaikeyi and Shurpanakha respectively. The source confirmed that both the actresses are indeed a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Advertisement

WHEN WILL RAMAYANA HIT THE FLOORS?

The initial reports stated that Ramayana was supposed to go on the floors in March or April this year. However, the latest buzz suggests that the team is planning to start shooting early next year. Revealing the truth, our source claimed that the film's shoot will begin "next year."

However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Advertisement