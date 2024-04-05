Ramayana First Look: Arun Govil As Raja Dashratha, Lara As Kaikeyi, Here's All Details About Ranbir-Sai Movie

Ramayana Shooting Photos Viral: Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' is bagging the headline becasue of its star-studded cast list. As of now, the photos from 'Ramayana's shooting set photos has become the talk of the town. It has only been a few days for the shooting to commence and the photos and videos from the set are already have already been leaked. From the viral photos and videos it is revealed that Arun Govil has been featured in the movie as Raja Dasharatha. As we wait for the release of much awaited movie, let us take a look at the details.

ARUN GOVIL TO CAST AS RAJA DASHARATHA IN 'RAMAYANA'

The first leaked video shows the pillars from the film city. The video and the photos claimed, "Ramayana Day 1" photos. In the other photos circulated by Zoom, the film set features Arun Govil as Raja Dashratha in it. Donning the golden crown, the actor seemed to be doing a scene while standing in between two kid actors playing Lord Ram, Laxman, and Bharat.

