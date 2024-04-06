Ramayana Updates: After LEAKED Pics; Strict NO-PHONE Policy Imposed On Sets Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Film

Ramayana Set No-Phone Policy: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana manages to grab headlines every now and then. Even though the makers are yet to officially announce the film, Ramayana has already become the-talk-of-the-town. Earlier this week, the movie went on floors and several pictures and videos from the sets went viral on social media. Amid this, leaked pictures of its cast members - Arun Govil as Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara - recently went viral on the internet. Now, as per the latest reports, director Nitesh Tiwari has imposed a strict no-phone policy on sets to avoid any more leaked visuals on social media.

Advertisement

Ramayana Updates: No-Phone Policy Imposed On Ranbir's Film Set

Recently, pics of Ramayana cast members in their makeup and costume got leaked on the internet. According to an India Today report, Nitesh is apparently 'upset' over the incident and has imposed a strict 'no-phone policy' to avert such incidents.

Advertisement