Ramayana Updates: Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi's First-Look As Ram-Sita LEAKED; Viral Pics Leave Fans Impressed

Ramayana Leaked Pics: Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited magnum opus, Ramayana hits headlines once again. Although the mythological epic is yet to be officially announced, Ramayana manages to grab attention every now and then. Amid much anticipation, Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi's first-look as Ram-Sita got leaked on social media.

Ramayana Cast, Plot Deets & More

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and KGF Star Yash as Lord Ram, Sita and Ravana respectively. The film also stars Arun Govil as Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara and popular TV actor Ravi Dubey as Laxman.

As per reports, a whopping Rs 11-crore set has been built for Ayodhya in Mumbai. The film went on floors last month.

