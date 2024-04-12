Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Snapped At Salman Khan’s Apartment On Eid; Is It End Of Decade-Old Feud?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt At Salman Khan's Residence: Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan have made headlines together for their feud after the former started dating Katrina Kaif. However, it seems that the duo is ready to put an end to that decade old controversy and willing to take their relationship a step ahead.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Celebrated Eid At Salman Khan's Residence

A picture went viral on Friday where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could be seen posing together with one of Salman's household staff. The picture seems to be from Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment where the duo went to celebrate Eid.

