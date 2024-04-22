Ranveer Singh Files FIR Against THIS Viral Video, Mumbai Cyber Branch Takes To Probe Case

Ranveer Singh Files FIR Against Deepfake Video: Previously, a video went viral on social media where actor Ranveer Singh was seen criticising PM Modi over unemployment and inflation in India. As the video went viral, it was reported to be deepfake. Ranveer made note of the matter and addressed it being fake on her social media. He tweeted on his official social media handle, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn." Well, it seems that the actor is now taking the strict legal action against the matter. Ranveer's spokesperson revealed firing the FIR. This strict action came after many of Ranveer's fans believed that the video was real.

RANVEER SINGH FILES FIR AGAINST DEEPFAKE VIRAL VIDEO

Ranveer's spokesperson confirmed to ANI that they have filed an official complaint against the deepfake video that went viral on social media. The spokesperson confirmed, "Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr Ranveer Singh." Now that the complaint has been registered, Mumbai's cyber team will further look into the matter.

