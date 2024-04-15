Ranveer Singh Owns Stage At Namo Ghat In Varanasi, Immerses Himself In City's Spiritual Spirit

Ranveer Singh, the celebrated Bollywood actor, recently visited Kashi, creating a stir among fans with his presence. The star made a visit to the sacred Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings, marking his trip with a blend of devotion and excitement. Later in the day, Singh took the fashion world by storm, walking the ramp for renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The show highlighted the rich cultural heritage and spirituality of Kashi, set against the picturesque Namo Ghat, with Ranveer's dynamic presence energizing the atmosphere.

Advertisement

During his visit, Ranveer Singh shared his reflections on the significance of embracing India's rich cultural legacy. He expressed a heartfelt message to the youth of India, urging them to take pride in the nation's heritage and to acknowledge their role in shaping the country's future. "I want to address every youth of India to take pride in the rich cultural heritage of our great nation. As I said, we celebrate our past and our roots, we thrive into the present and March on towards the future with purpose and intent," Ranveer stated, emphasizing the importance of responsibility towards the nation.

Advertisement