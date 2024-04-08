Rasha Thadani Heavily TROLLED Over Bollywood Debut Despite Disastrous Audition: Sab paison ka khel...

Rasha Thadani Trolled For Getting Debut Film: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani admitted that she was a "complete disaster" when she auditioned for Abhikshek Kapoor's upcoming movie. Despite not giving her 100% int he audition, Rasha has reportedly got the role. And, the star kid will soon be making her debut in the Bollywood. As Rasha is all set to appear in her first B-town moive, fans are heavily trolling her for getting the opportunity becasue of her mother's fame. Labeling her "nepo kid" netizens trolled the star kid as she kick start her career.

Advertisement

A user uploaded Rasha's Cosmopolitan interview on Reddit and in no time this caught everyone's attention. One commented, "Perks of being a .." "Other nepos are gonna eat her up. She's already losing projects to them. No thanks hon, I have an acing career in a cut-throat competitive field that requires application of mind, and no daddy's money and connections could've bought me this. This is my best life, and it's better than yours. Peace out!" commented another.

Advertisement