Ravi Kishan Controversy: Bhojpuri Star's Wife Reveals SHOCKING Details Against Alleged 2nd Wife Aparna Thakur

Ravi Kishan Controversy: Internet is buzzing with actor-politician Ravi Kishan's latest controversy. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bhojpuri star made headlines after a woman from Lucknow, named Aparna Thakur, allegedly claimed to be his second wife. Aparna has allegedly claimed that the BJP MP is the father of her daughter, Shenova. Aparna recently held a press conference in Lucknow and shared details about their grown-up daughter.

Ravi Kishan Alleged 2nd Wife Aparna Thakur Sues The Bhojpuri Star

Aparna Thakur, who claimed to be the 2nd wife of Ravi Kishan, recently held a press conference in Lucknow and claimed that the acto-politician has been neglecting their daughter. She further claimed that he is not accepting their daughter from their second marriage, both socially and publicly.

