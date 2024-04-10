Redditors Dig Out Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Classy’ Response To Deepika Padukone-Sonam Kapoor’s 2010 KWK Episode, Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship had created a buzz during the late 00s. However, the relationship didn't go well and the duo called it quits after dating for two years. However, things went even more controversial when Deepika and Sonam appeared together on Koffee With Karan and spoke negatively about Ranbir Kapoor on several things.

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor's Witty And Negative Responses About Ranbir Kapoor

It all started with an episode of Koffee With Karan when Deepika and Sonam appeared together and bashed Ranbir out of nowhere. Talking about Ranbir, Sonam revealed that she is not sure if he is a good boyfriend. Even Deepika suggested that Ranbir should endorse a condom brand.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Classy' Response to Sonam Kapoor And Deepika Padukone

After the episode was aired, Ranbir Kapoor appeared in an interview with Simi Garewal where he said, "You know, I was there on the day that they were shooting the episode. I was in my trailer. After they finished the episode, both of them came to my trailer and were very sweet to me and talked to me. I wasn't aware of what was happening back there."

He continued, "I think after the episode was aired, there was a lot of hoopla around me about that episode. I didn't take it that negatively. I wasn't that hurt. I still respect Deepika a lot. I had a beautiful relationship with her. She has some angst against me, I think it would be more graceful of her if she would pick up the phone and speak to me rather than speak on a public platform. She didn't do that, but I still respect her. I still wish her all the best in life. Sonam, I had no idea why she said the things that she did. It's fine, if people want to make fun of me, if people want to ridicule me in some way or the other, it's their life."

How Redditors Reacted To The Video Of Ranbir Kapoor

After the video resurfaced, redditors assembled to support Ranbir, one wrote, "Say whatever you wanna about this dude, but his responses are always on point, even when he's put on the spot. Handles it like a pro." Another one pointed out, "Dude is so level headed and chill."

One user wrote, "Yes cheating is wrong but the fact he never badmouthed dp sonam even after they ruined his entire public image. Also worked with them...was truly a classy response." Another wrote, "Classy response. And people talking sweetly to you when just moments earlier they were making fun of you behind your back is something even average joes like us face today."

Deepika and Ranbir are now married to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt respectively. While Deepika is expecting her first child, Ranbir is a father of one.