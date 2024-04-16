Richa Chadha Draws Inspiration from Meena Kumari for Her Role in Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar

Actress Richa Chadha has revealed that she delved into the iconic performances of legendary actress Meena Kumari to craft her character in the upcoming series "Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar." Directed by the visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series promises to be a cinematic masterpiece, delving into the intricate world of courtesans.

Advertisement

Richa Chadha, who essays the role of Lajjo, a courtesan with a captivating persona, shares that she found inspiration in Meena Kumari's portrayal of Shahibjaan in the timeless classic "Pakeezah." Upon Bhansali's suggestion, Richa immersed herself in studying Kumari's character, drawing parallels between Sahibjaan and Lajjo.

Advertisement