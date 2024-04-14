Salman Khan’s Balcony Almost Hit While He Was At Home As Gunshots Fired Outside His Residence; See 1st Video

Salman Khan Gun Firing Case Latest Update: The gun firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence has left everyone shocked. On Sunday morning (April 14), two bike-borne assailants fired almost five rounds of bullets outside Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra around 5 am. While the investigation is currently underway, the security has been beefed up outside his residence. As per latest reports, the suspected shooters have allegedly targetted Khan's balcony while he was inside during the firing.

Salman Khan Gun Firing Case Outside His Bandra Apartment Latest Updates:

According to the latest report published by Times Now, the unidentified shooters allegedly targetted Khan's balcony amid his Y+ security. Reportedly, he was inside his residence during the incident. As the report further suggests, a bullet also hit the first floor of Galaxy apartment, where the actor resides, and according to the police officials, a foreign pistol was used during the firing.

