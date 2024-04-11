Eid 2024 | Salman Khan Fans Face Lathi Charge Outside Bhaijan's House; Netizens Say 'What A Shame'

Lathi Charge On Salman Khan's Fans: On the ocassion of Eid, a huge crowd gathered outside of Salman Khan's house to get a glance of the actor. Where many wished his Eid Mubarak, other waited to see actor as they considered it their eidi. But what got fans in return was thrashing from police. A video surfaced where police resort to lathi charge at fans. Thsi created the panic among the fans, making them run here and there. Some left behind their chappals while a few fell on the road while police were beating them with lathi.

As he video of police lathi charging fans surfaced, a user commented, "Bhai ka yahi style h return gift dene ka." Another claimed, "This is wrong." Another tagged Salman saying, "see this...what a shame..."

