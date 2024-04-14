Salman Khan's House Attack: Shooters Caught Escaping After Firing At Galaxy Apartments; WATCH CCTV Video

Salman Khan House Attack Viral Video: Salman Khan, who is one of the most talked about and most adored actors in Bollywood, made the headlines in the most shocking news. It was reported that two unknown assailants had fired at his Mumbai residence Galaxy apartments at around 5 am on Sunday (April 14). According to media reports, three rounds were fired at Salman's house while the actor was at his residence.

Advertisement

The Mumbai police has registered an FIR in the case and are currently investigating the matter. "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot of investigation," a Mumbai police official. As probe is underway, the first visuals from the Galaxy Apartments have been released wherein the investigation team was seen marking the bullet marks on the walls of Salman's residence.

Advertisement