Salman Khan House Firing: AICWA Urges Prime Minister To Enhance Actor's Security

Early on Sunday, Mumbai was shaken by an alarming incident outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan when two unidentified individuals opened fire. The event, which took place at around 5 am in the upscale locality of Bandra, has prompted an urgent call for increased security measures for the actor.

According to police reports, three rounds were fired outside Khan's home, prompting immediate action from Mumbai Police. The crime branch is currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits. In response to this unsettling event, security around Khan's residence has been significantly increased, with a forensic team also dispatched to the scene.

