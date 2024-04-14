Salman Khan House Firing Case: Dad Salim Khan BREAKS SILENCE On Gunfire Outside Actor's Residence

Salim Khan On Gunfire Outside Salman Khan Residence: The gun firing reports outside Salman Khan's residence have left everyone shocked. On Sunday morning (April 14), two unidentified bike-borne assailants fired almost five rounds of bullets outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra around 5 am. While the investigation is currently underway, the security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence. Reportedly, Khan was inside his residence during the open firing incident. And now, Salman's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has finally reacted to the incident.

Dad Salim Khan Breaks Silence On Gunfire Outside Salman Khan's Residence:

After viral CCTV footage surfacing online, in which the two accused were captured fleeing on their motorbikes after firing at the actor's residence, Salman's father-screenwriter broke his silence regarding the gunfiring case. Talking to CNN News18, Salim Khan assured that there is no need to worry.

