Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Mumbai Crime Branch ARRESTS Both The Shooters From Gujarat

Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: There has been a development in the Salman Khan house firing case. On Sunday (April 14), two bike-borne assailants, riding on a bike, fired almost 5 rounds of bullets outside actor's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Following the shocking firing incident, the security of the actor has been beefed up. The investigation case was handed over to the Mumbai crime branch. Vishal Rahul alias 'Kalu' - closely associated with gangsters Lawence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar - was suspected to be the gunman who fired outside acto's house.

And now, we hear that that the suspected shooters, involved in the Salman Khan house firing case, have been taken in to custody.

