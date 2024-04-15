Salman Khan House Firing Case | Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Two Suspects From Navi Mumbai: Report

Two individuals have been apprehended by the Crime Branch in Navi Mumbai linked to the recent shooting at Bollywood star Salman Khan's Bandra home. This incident has prompted an intense investigation, involving over 10 Crime Branch teams. The suspects, now in custody, are under interrogation for their roles in the attack, which was marked by the presence of two bikers firing outside the actor's residence.

The arrests were reported by Navbharat Times, noting the suspects were nabbed in the Navi Mumbai area. Initial reports suggest one of the suspects is a notorious criminal from Gurugram, involved in several crimes including murders and robberies across Haryana. This individual is also a suspect in the murder of businessman Sachin Munjal. The crime is allegedly linked to gangster Rohit Godara, who has connections with Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, and Goldy Brar, and has claimed responsibility for Munjal's murder on social media.

