Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Police Identify One Shooter As Wanted Criminal! DEETS

Salman Khan House Firing Case Latest Update: On Sunday (April 14), two bike-borne assailants fired almost five rounds of bullets outside superstar Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, at around 5 am. As per reports, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was present inside his house when the firing occured. Following the shocking incident, several B-Town celebs and notable political figures arrived at Khan's house to check on him. The two men who openly fired rounds of bullets were caught on CCTV camera. While the investigation is current underway, the identity of one of the two shooters has been allegedly revealed.

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Police Identify One Of The Shooters As A Wanted Criminal

According to PTI, a source from the Delhi Police claimed that one of the two suspects is believed to be a wanted criminal from Gurugram. As per a TOI report, the police has idenitfied the shooter as Vishal Rahul.

