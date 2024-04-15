Salman Khan House Firing Case: WHO Is Vishal Rahul? The Gangster Who Fired Outside Actor’s Residence

Salman Khan House Firing Case Updates: Salman Khan has been in headlines since yesterday due to the shocking gun firing incident outside his Bandra residence. On Sunday (April 14), two bike-borne assailants fired almost 5 rounds of bullets outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments at around 5 am. The CCTV footage showed two men, on a bike, riding towards Khan's house as the person sitting behind fired gunshots.

Advertisement

Salman Khan House Firing Case: One Of The Two Shooters Identified As Wanted Gangster

According to latest reports, a source from the Delhi Police apparently claimed that one of the two suspects is believed to be a wanted criminal from Gurugram.

Advertisement