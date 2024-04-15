Exclusive! Salman Khan House Firing: Maratha Mandir's Manoj Desai Says, Main Bahot Pareshaan Hoon

Salman Khan House Firing: Sunday morning, we all woke up with the shocking news that around 5 am two men on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside Salman Khan house at Galaxy Apartments. Soon, police officials reached the superstar's house and the investigation started. The investigation is currently going on, and there are multiple reports about the same doing the rounds.

Filmibeat recently interacted with Maratha Mandir and Gaiety-Galaxy's Manoj Desai, and he is very upset with what happened with Salman. He has been very close to the actor and is very fond of him.

When we asked him whether he missed a Salman Khan movie on Eid this year, Desai said, "Haan zaroor. Salman ko miss kiya, aur Salman ke saath jo kal hua, uspe bahot pareshaan hoon main. Maine Salman ko call kiya tha, but usne phone nahi uthaya; crime branch bhi hai waha. Goliyan kaafi chali hai, ek toh bedroom ke paas chali hai aur do neeche chali hai; total 4-5 round hue. (Yes for sure I missed him and what happened with him, I am very worried. I had called Salman but he didn't pick up; there's crime branch people at his house. A lot of firing happened, one was near the bedroom and others were down. Around 4-5 rounds happened)."

Manoj Desai got a bit emotional while talking to us about the incident.

Arbaaz Khan's Statement On Salman Khan House Firing

Recently, Arbaaz Khan posted a statement about the same on Instagram which read, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified people on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment, the residence of the Salim Khan family, is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media, saying it is all publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected. This is not true and should not be taken seriously."

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding the incident to the media. At this time, the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," the statement further read.

Well, all the Salman Khan's fans have been praying for his well-being, and the incident has shocked one and all.