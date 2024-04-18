Firing At Salman Khan's House: Crime Branch Reveals The MAIN Motto Of The Shooters Behind The Plan

Intention Behind The Firing At Salman Khan's House: Firing at Salman Khan's home is the latest big news that has been covering alll headlines. After the incident took place, police have arrested the two individuals who were the prime suspects in the crime. However, latest development in the case reveals the intention behind the two gunmen as per them. Scroll down below to know more:

The Main Motto Behind The Firing At Salman Khan's Home

After the incident took place on Sunday, the Mumbai Police arrested two men, Sagar Pal(21) and Vicky Gupta(24), from Gujarat's Kutch. The two accused have been sent to custody till April 25. Meanwhile, the crime branch officials primarily released a statement elaborating the intention behind the open fire. The statement read, "The two accused opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in an attempt to kill the actor. Custodial interrogation is required to identify the mastermind and to also ascertain the motive."

Now, after further development in the case followed by repeatitive interrogation, Mumbai Crime Branch reported that the accused intended to 'just scare' the actor and not 'murder him', the report suggested, "They intended to just scare him and not murder him. The statements of both families have been recorded in Bihar. Around 7 people have been called from Haryana and other states for questioning, questioning is going on," it stated.

More About The Firing Incident At Salman Khan's Home

According to the crime branch agency, it was Sagar, one of the accused, who was the pillion in the motorcycle, opened fire at Salman's place. On the other hand, Vicky Gupta was the one who was riding the motorcycle.