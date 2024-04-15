Salman Khan House Firing Timeline: From Shooting To Convicts' Indentity, Here's All Details About The Case

Salman Khan House Firing Timeline: Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan received death threats in 2023 for allegedly killing two blackbucks in 1998. The event took place in Bhagoda ki Dhani, Kankani village near Jodhpur. By allegedly killing blackbucks, Salman apparently hurt Bishnoi community's sentiments as they consider deer as their identity and claims that it's necessary for them to survive. Salman received death threats by Lawrence Bishnoi gang members and Goldy Brar back in March and November last year. Recently an open firing happened outside Galaxy Apartment. Moreover, Lawrence Bishnoi's kin has openly threatened the actor claiming this is "first and last warning". The investigation of firing case is in process, until then let us take a closer look at the event and what has unfolded until now.

Sunday, April 14, 2024- Around 5 am

Open Firing Outside Galaxy Apartment

At around 5 am on Sunday morning gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai. Two men, driving on one bike, rode towards Galaxy Apartment as the person sitting behind open fired gunshots and the other person slowly drove away the bike.

