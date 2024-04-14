Salman Khan House Firing: Convicts' Motorcycle Found, Police Disclose Intriguing Detail About Their Identity

Mumbai Police Found A Motorcycle In Salman Khan House Firing Case: Every minute seems to be crucial this Sunday as firing took place early morning outside Salman Khan's house. As the investigation proceed, police has successfully found the motorcycle of the unidentified men who drove outside Galaxy Apartment and fired four shots. Even though the identity of the two person has not been revealed yet, it has been reported that the unidentified men who fired outside Salman's house were from outside Mahrashtra. Mumbai crime branch is minutely investigating the matter.

Mumbai police has found the motocycle of the unidentified men who open fired outsiude Salman Khan's residence, reports ANI. The motorcycle is now being examined by the Forensics. Another report reveal that police have found empty shell from Salman Khan's house and the Mumbai crime branch has investigation that the two men who fired outside Galaxy Apartment are not from Maharashtra.

Until now, it has been speculated that Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi could be behind the shooting. Previously Goldy Brar said in behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi who is now in jail, "We will kill him, we will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence Bishnoi) had stated that he wouldn't apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful." Bishnoi claimed that the actor hurt sentiments after hunting blackbuck in 1998."

Mumbai Police and Crime Branch is investigating the matter. The firing took place on Sunday, April 14 at 5 am. As per the reports, four gun shots were fired outside Galaxy Apartment. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi called the shooting only a trailer. He said in a post reported by India Today, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much."