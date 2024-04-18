Salman Khan House Firing: Shooters Were Paid A SHOCKINGLY HUGE Amount To Scare The Superstar; Check DEETS

SALMAN KHAN HOUSE FIRING CASE: WHAT WAS SHOOTERS' MISSION?

It is reported that the shooters were not planning to kill Salman Khan, neither were they suggested to do so. ANI reports, "The accused conducted a 'recce' of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to just scare him, not murder him." Reportedly, the questioning is ongoing by the Mumbai police. 7 people from Haryana and other states have been called for the same. Police has also recorded the statement of accuseds families and it was rpeviously reported that salman Khan will be giving his testament in the case. It is further to be seen what more revelation will be made.