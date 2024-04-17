Salman Khan’s Father REVEALS If The Actor To Continue Working Post Firing Incident At Their Mumbai Home

Salman Khan's Father On The Actor's Work Schedule: Salman Khan's security and work schedule are in big question after the firing incident took place at his residence, Galaxy apartment. However, to put an end to all assumptions, Salman Khan's father, actor Salim Khan has now opened up whether the actor should continue to work in this situation.

Salman Khan's Father On If He Will Continue To Work

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan opened up on whether the actor will continue to work or not. To everyone's relief, Salim Khan has now updated that the actor will follow his usual schedule without being affected by what happened.

