Salman Khan House Firing: Fans Demand Increased Security For The Actor Post Shooting; CM Eknath Shinde Reacts

Salman Khan Hosue Firing Case: After two unidentified shooters fired gunshots at Salmnan Khan's Galaxy Apartment, investigation started taking place with many wondering that Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi could be behind the incident. As the investigation proceeded, it has been reported that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has had a word with actor Salman Khan on Sunday. The politician further discussed with Mumbai Police Commisionner and discussed about increasing the security of the actor. Angry yet concerned fans claims that simply increasing the security of the actor won't be enough, instead the politicians and the police should hunt down the gangsters.

One tweeted, "Simply increasing security won't be enough @mieknathshinde @MumbaiPolice should encounter this gangstar #LawrenceBishnoi as soon as possible." Another claimed, "Merely Increasing Security Won't Be Enough, We Cannot Rely Only On Security, We Want Strict Action As Soon As Possible !!" One asked, "Where is law and order." One asked the police, "encounter needed of Criminal Lawdence."

After the firing took place at Salman Khan's house on Sunday, ANI reported, "Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a telephone conversation with Salman Khan after two unidentified men opened fire outside the actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai." It further claimed that CM had the discussion with Mumbai Police Commissioner about increasing the actor's security.

The firing at Salman's house took place on Sunday morning at 5 am outside Galaxy Apartment. As per an official source there is speculation that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi could be behind the firing. Salman allegedly hurt Bishnoi's sentiment after hunting blackbuck in 1998. Goldy Brar previously said, "We will kill him, we will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence Bishnoi) had stated that he wouldn't apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful." Amid the death threat, Salman's security was increased to Y Plus. It will now be seen what security he will be given this time.