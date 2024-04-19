Salman Khan Is All Set To Start The Shooting For His Upcoming Movie 'Sikandar', All The Details We Know So Far

Salman Khan Is Set To Start Shoot For Sikandar: After the firing incident on last Sunday, the fans of Salman Khan were wondering when the star is all set to come back to his full-fledged schedule. Addressing all the answers, Salim Khan earlier reported that the star will come follow his usual schedule without being affected to what happened.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Salman Khan has announced a new movie, Sikandar, this Eid which is undoubtedly a treat for his fans. Now, if you are wondering when he is going to start the shooting of the movie, we have an excellent news for you because the star is going to start the shooting for the same very soon.

Advertisement