Salman Khan Snapped With Hole In T-Shirt, Fans Mock At VIRAL Photo: Bhaijan Ki Royalty Phate Hui...

Salman Khan Trolled Over Bad Fashion Sense: Salman Khan who runs a clothing line himself is expected to have a better fashion sense. But he clearly seems to not be caring too much about his appearance these days. The actor recently was visited by BJP MLA and advocate Ashish Shelar and Rahul Kanal at his house in Mumbai, Galaxy Apartments. As both posed with Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, the 58-year-old was seen wearing a blue colored full t-shirt and a pair of pants. Recently, the photo went viral and garanered a lot of attention as people noticed a hole in Salman's t-shirt.

SALMAN KHAN TROLLED OVER 'PHATA HUA KAPDA'

As Ashish and Rahul visited Salman's house, the actor was seen flaunting carefree attitude in an old t-shirt. The t-shirt was so old that even had a hole in it. And, nothing goes unnoticed by the fans. As Rahul uploaded the photo with Salman, many started commenting about Salman's "phata hua kapda."

