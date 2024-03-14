Salman trolled After Terming 'Laapataa Ladies' Kiran Rao's 'Debut As Director'

Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan was roasted on social media after he called filmmaker Kiran Rao's latest film "Laapataa Ladies" her "debut as a director". In a post on social media platform on X on Wednesday night, the actor praised the director's work on the film, saying that he and his father, Salim Khan, loved the movie. "Just saw Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)," Salman wrote. Internet users were quick to spot the error with many telling the superstar that Rao made her directorial debut in 2011 with "Dhobi Ghat", which featured her ex-husband and Salman's close friend Aamir Khan. On Thursday, Salman deleted the post from his profile and shared a new one that read, "Just saw Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'. Wah wah Kiran.

