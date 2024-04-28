Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Actress' FEE Per Instagram Post Will Blow Your Mind; See Net Worth 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: The gorgeous and talented Samanth Ruth Prabhu is one of the celebrated actresses not just in the South, but also in the Hindi film industry. The actress is celebrating her 37th birthday today (April 28) and we wish her the best! Samantha is currently one of the highest paid actresses that we have right now and her fee per Instagram post will leave you stunned. Read on...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth 2024

Samantha made her acting debut opposite her now-ex husband in Yeh Maaya Chesave in 2010. Later, she went on to steal hearts with her stellar performances in films like Eega, Super Deluxe, Rangasthalam and Majili to name a few.

She made us go 'Oo Antava' with her sizzling dance moves in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. The actress stepped into the OTT world with Manoj Bajpyee's The Family man Season 2.

