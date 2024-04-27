Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Sustainable' Makeover To Her Wedding Gown With Ex Naga Chaitanya Leaves Fans Amazed

The Kushi actress recycled her wedding gown for the Elle Sustainability Awards recently. Kresha took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scene clip of the repurposing Samantha's wedding gown.

Kresha captioned her Insta post, "There are always new memories to be made. There are always new paths to walk. There are always new stories to tell. We loved working with Samantha, our muse, to help her create a new memory, and tell another story. Beauty is forever. And it can take on a new form every day. For @samantharuthprabhuoffl, for an award show ✨ - Krésha Bajaj - La Soirée - Samantha Prabhu -"

Samantha, who won a sustainibility award that night, also shared a set of monochromatic pictures of herself in the recycled gown. She wrote, "Thank you @elleindia for my award 🤍🤍🤍 ELLE leaders of change, female✨✨ #ellesustainabilityawards2024. We cannot ignore sustainability anymore. We're past that stage when it was a choice. It's now a necessity for the longevity of our planet that we call home. The dress I am wearing today is a beloved gown that has been repurposed for this occasion by the most talented @kreshabajajofficial. While that might sound insignificant... entitled even... to many... I assure you that repurposing my old clothes is only one of many steps I am consciously taking to alter my habits and make my lifestyle more sustainable. And every little gesture, every little decisive action, is important. It all adds up. I urge myself and all of you that have goodwill for me in your hearts to make those little efforts. Thank you."

Fans React To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sustainable Makeover To Her Wedding Outfit

Samantha's sustainable makeover to her wedding gown has left everyone amazed. Fans couldnt get enough of her beauty and hailed her in the comment section for her decision. One fan commented, "In a world she can be anything, she choose to be herself. Pride on her face, guts in her heart. Nothing much just serving similar Desi Marilyn Monroe energy 🙏🏽🖤🔥", while another one wrote, "Love the caption..She could have easily dumped her wedding gown but she instead chose to remodel and wear it. Such is life , you can't move away from your past but move along with it and evolve❤️"

Another fan wrote, "@samantharuthprabhuoffl : Slay queen ❤️ Rising like a Phoenix and bouncing back harder every time like no one's business 🔥"