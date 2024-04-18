Sanjay Dutt’s Son Shahraan Dutt Showcases Football Skills In Viral Video; Manyaata Dutt Showers Him With Love

Shahraan Dutt, the son of Bollywood heavyweight Sanjay Dutt, is making waves in the world of football. The young talent is currently showcasing his skills in the Under 14 team of Al Nassr, a club that has recently been in the limelight following the high-profile signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. Shahraan's performance on the field has not only drawn attention but has also filled his parents, Sanjay and Maanyata Dutt, with immense pride.



Football has been a bonding element between Sanjay Dutt and his son, with the duo often engaging in discussions about the game, sharing their insights on techniques, strategies, and their favourite teams and players. In 2022, Sanjay Dutt proudly shared that his son, a fervent football fan, was playing for a junior football team in the Middle East, further highlighting Shahraan's growing commitment to the sport.

