Who Is Santanu Hazarika? All You Need To Know About Shruti Haasan's Ex-boyfriend Who Co-founded GAP

Everything We Know About Santanu Hazarika: Santanu Hazarika has been making headlines ever since his breakup with Shruti Haasan is confirmed. On Friday, sources confirmed that the actress has broken up with her long-term boyfriend after it came under radar that they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

According to Hindustan Times, a source indeed confirmed, "They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably." Furthermore, Shruti's small break from social media and deleting all the posts from Instagram featuring Santanu have further added fuel to the rumour.

