Before Shah Rukh Khan, Did You Know Who OWNED Mannat?

Shah Rukh Khan Mannat Home First Owner: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing palatial bungalow, Mannat, is one of the most iconic places in the city. If you are on a touristy journey in Mumbai, it is highly likely you will find yourself outside SRK's humble yet luxurious abode. Over the years, Mannat has become one of the key attractions of SRK fans. It is undoubtedly the most iconic landmark in Bandra.

Did you guys know SRK's luxurious abode was not originally named as Mannat? If you thought that King Khan built the bungalow all by himself then it's not the case.

In 1997, Mannat had featured in the song 'Chaand Taare' from SRK's film Yess Boss. Yes, Khan had his heart of the breathtaking property during the shoot of the 1997 film. When he saw Mannat for the first time, he made a wish that he would buy it one day.

According to reports, the bungalow was named 'Villa Vienna' back then and it was owned by a Gujarati businessman named Nariman Dubash. Later, in 2001, after a lot of convincing and negotiation, Shah Rukh finally bought Villa Vienna from 'Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust'. Reportedly, the Jawan star had splurged about Rs 13.32 CRORES (approx) for the bungalow and it was quickly reconstructed for the actor's family to move into. Now, SRK's 6-storey heritage bungalow - spread across 27,000 sq ft - is valued over Rs 200 CRORES!

Even after the purchase, the bungalow was registered under the same name as Villa Vienna for almost 4 years. In 2005, Khan officially renamed it to Mannat. The interior has been done by none other than Gauri Khan herself.

In his 2005 documentary 'The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan', the actor had talked about Mannat. He said,