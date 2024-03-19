Shahid Kapoor Plays LEAD In Pooja Entertainment's ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’- DEETS Inside

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is set to star in a high-octane action film, titled "Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues". To be directed by Kannada filmmaker Sachin B Ravi, the movie was officially announced on Tuesday at the Prime Video Presents event. The film is one of the several big titles that will be available for streaming on Prime Video after its theatrical run. "Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues" will delve into the legend of the immortal warrior Ashwatthama from mythological epic "Mahabharata".

"Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative. "As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years," the official plotline read.

Ravi said he is excited to explore the concept of immortality in contemporary times with the film. "The idea is to bring the story of Ashwathama in the present time, and explore the concept of immortality. I don't want to reveal much about the film but this film is a big-scale action genre movie and the moment we bring immortal characters into the film, it opens up the possibility as a filmmaker and writer to explore the dramatic scenes," the filmmaker said.

"The character of Ashwathama is something that fascinated me since childhood and I always wanted to make a film about this character, and I'm happy that finally this film is getting launched. I've spent a lot of time with Shahid discussing creative things. I'm looking forward to starting this project," Ravi added. "Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues" hails from Pooja Entertainment Limited.

