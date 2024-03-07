Shaitaan Budget & Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Ajay Devgn’s Film Should Earn To Become A HIT

Shaitaan Budget And Box Office Target: Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is an eagerly awaited Bollywood horror movie featuring Ajay Devgn, alongside R. Madhavan and South actress Jyotika in pivotal roles. Since the unveiling of its trailer, the film has garnered considerable interest from fans and audiences alike. With anticipation on the rise, many fans are intrigued and are eagerly awaiting its theatrical release.

Advertisement

SHAITAAN BUDGET, PLOT, CAST, RELEASE DATE, AND OTHER DETAILS

The storyline of Shaitaan revolves around Madhavan's character, portraying the antagonist, who seeks shelter in the home of Ajay Devgn and Jyotika's characters. Tensions mount as Madhavan asserts control over their daughter through hypnotism, transforming her into a tool against her own family.

Advertisement

Packed with action, profound emotions, and thrilling suspense, this film promises to captivate audiences, keeping them engaged and on the edge of their seats from start to finish. With the release of Shaitaan scheduled for tomorrow (March 8), anticipation is high for a strong opening, with expectations of its popularity growing steadily over the weekend.

As per NDTV India, Shaitaan is reportedly a moderately scaled project, said to have been produced with a budget estimated between Rs 60 crore to Rs 65 crore.

SHAITAAN BOX OFFICE TARGET

The film starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan is off to a promising start at the box office. According to the latest updates, Shaitaan has garnered approximately 2.05 crores in gross collections through advance bookings on its first day and it is expected to take an opening between Rs 7-10 crore.

Advertisement

Keep in mind the projected budget, Shaitaan should earn between Rs 80-100 crore at the domestic front to become a clean hit at the ticket window.