Shaitaan First Review: Ajay & R Madhavan’s Mystery Thriller Will Leave You Terrified & Intellectually Engaged

Shaitaan First Review: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan - two of the most talented actors in the industry and have got the audience excitedd as they have coordinated for the first time. We are talking about Shaitaan which is a mystery thriller and is helmed by Vikas Bahl. Also starring Jyothika in the lead, Shaitaan movie happens to be among the most anticipated releases of the year.

From the teaser to trailer, Shaitaan has managed to create a massive buzz among the fans. And while everyone is eagerly waiting for Shaitaan to hit the theatres, we have got our hands on the first review of the film and it calls the movie a 'terrifying and intellectual intriguing' watch. In fact, R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn have said to have given stand out performances in the film

Shaitaan First Review

The first review was shared by Always Bollywood which states, "#Shaitaan achieves the perfect equilibrium between psychological twist & supernatural horror leaving us both terrified & intellectually engaged... #AjayDevgn & @ActorMadhavan demonstrates exceptional versatility by delivering stand out performance...". Interestingly, Shaitaan was also given four stars in ratings.

To note, Shaitaan has received a decent response in terms of advance booking so far and has managed to mint over Rs 2.71 crores ahead of the release. It is reported that over 1.19 lakhs tickets have been sold for the movie so far.

