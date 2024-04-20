Shamita Shetty Embarks on a Creative Journey, Shares Her Passion for Art on Instagram

Shamita Shetty, renowned Bollywood actress and multifaceted talent, recently took to her Instagram to showcase a different side of her creativity. In a captivating video, Shamita was seen indulging in the therapeutic act of sketching, accompanied by the poignant caption: "Art is the journey of a free soul."

The video, shared with her followers, offers a glimpse into Shamita's personal journey of self-expression and artistic exploration. With each sketch, she immerses herself in the lines and contours of her creation, embodying the essence of freedom and creativity.

