Shikhar Pahariya Net Worth: Janhvi Kapoor's BF Is Super Rich; A Look At His Political Family, Education & More

Shikhar Pahariya Net Worth: Now that Janhvi Kapoor has oppenly hinted that she is in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya by wearing "shikhu" necklace Maidaan's screening, fans are eagerly looking forward to know more about the actress' beau. Where many speculate that the necklace is probably a gift by Shikhar, others wonder how much does Shikhar earn. Is he rich? Does he have a strong family background? Well, we have all the gossips ready for you. Keep scrolling to know all the details.

SHIKHAR PAHARIYA NET WORTH

Shikhar Pahariya is a well known name in Polo industry. He is a famed Polo player who even represented Indian as a member of Royal Jaipur Polo Squad in 2013. DNA India reports that Shikhar has a net worth of 84 crore. Being an admirer of luxury cars, he owns premium Lamborghini Aventador. Besides a professional Polo player, Shikhar is also a horse rider and a business man who started his own firl at the age of 13. His consultancy firm was about new pet owners.

