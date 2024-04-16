Shinda Shinda No Papa: Gippy Grewal & Son Shinda Release New Song, Hina Khan Adds Tadka

Shinda Shinda No Papa song: The Punjabi film industry is buzzing with the newest release from the movie 'Shinda Shinda No Papa'. Today marks the debut of its title track, featuring the dynamic duo Gippy and Shinda Grewal for the first time in a film. Alongside the duo, the track stars the talented Hina Khan. The song offers a fresh and lively rendition of the well-loved nursery rhyme 'Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa', blending it with the picturesque urban landscapes of Canada.

GIPPY GREWAL-SHINDA GREWAL IMPRESS IN NEW SONG, HINA KHAN ADDS TADKA

The Grewals lend their voices to the track, with lyrics by Kumaar and music by Jatinder Shah, also known as Shah & Shah. The song narrates a playful tale of a father and his son's misadventures, enhanced by the real-life bond between Gippy and Shinda. This connection brings an element of authenticity and warmth to the video, making it an engaging watch. The innovative twist to the nursery rhyme has made the track an instant hit, captivating listeners with its catchy rhythm.



