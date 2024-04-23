Shraddha Kapoor Channels Inner Saleswoman, Sells Jewelry Worth Rs 11K In First Attempt- VIRAL VIDEO

Shraddha Kapoor viral video: Shraddha Kapoor, the beloved actress of India, has recently taken on a new role, that of a saleswoman for the jewelry brand Palmonas. Known for her significant social media following and her ability to influence market trends, Kapoor's venture into this new role has caught the attention of her fans and consumers alike. A viral comment she made on a fan account a few months ago led to a lucrative brand deal with Palmonas, showcasing her power as a brand ambassador.

Advertisement

SHRADDHA KAPOOR TURNS SALESWOMAN

On her debut as a saleswoman, Kapoor managed to sell jewelry worth Rs 10,900. Sharing her experience on social media, she playfully asked her fans to rate her sales skills. The video she posted featured her interacting with customers, highlighting the challenges faced in a sales role. Kapoor's comment, "Sales lagta asaan hein but hota bahut mushkil hai," translates to "Selling seems easy but is quite difficult," reflecting her newfound appreciation for the profession.

Advertisement