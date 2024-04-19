Exclusive! Shreyas Talpade On His Health After Heart Attack, If Your Health Is Fine Then...

Shreyas Talpade Health Update: In December last year, we got the shocking news that Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack while shooting for Welcome To Jungle. The actor was rushed to the hospital, and now, after around four months, the actor is back in action and he has started working again. Filmibeat recently interacted with Shreyas and spoke to him about his health after heart attack.

When asked an update on his health, the actor said, "I am better now thanks to the almighty and thanks to everybody's good wishes, blessings, and prayers. But, what I am happy about it that someone has to go through a certain thing for some other person to realise the importance of that particular thing. I am glad that a lot of my friends, cuosins, and a lot of people I meet also, they come up to me, and tell me, 'We were scared, but we immeditaely went and did a check up; we are trying to be little more careful about our health'."

